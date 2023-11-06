And So I Watch You From Afar, Plini, Textures and more announced for ArcTanGent Festival 2024

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

ArcTangent cele brates its tenth anniversary at Fernhill Farm, Somerset between August 14-17

And So I Watch You From Afar
(Image credit: Ciara Mullen)

Northern Ireland post-rock quartet And So I Watch You From Afar have been announced for next year's ArcTanGent Festival, where the band will perform a very special, fan voted for set. It's the tenth anniversray of the increasingly popular math-rock, post-rock, progressive metal and experimental music festival.

Australian prog guitarist Plini has also been announced along with Dutch prog metallers Textures and experimental instrumental proggers Three Trapped Tigers, who will be playing a farewell show.

Also announced in the new batch of artists are US rockers Red Fang (with a UK festival exclusive), UK stoner rock doom band Bossk, dark, heavy Danish band LLNN and Californian rock band Night Verses.

"As it’s the 10 year anniversary of ArcTanGent Festival we’re hell bent on making this year even more special than usual.," says festival booker James Scarlett. "Although we can’t quite hit you with our headliners just yet, we’ve been sitting on too much of an incredible Wednesday line up, and too many special sets from so many of my favourite bands, to not to drop something. We’re honoured to also have two once-in-a-lifetime sets from And So I Watch You From Afar and Three Trapped Tigers at ArcTanGent 2024. It’s going to be biblical."

ArcTanGent takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 14-17. 

Get tickets.

ArcTenGent

(Image credit: ArcTanGent)
