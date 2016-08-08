Meshiaak stream At The Edge Of The World

Meshiaak have made their stream of latest track At The Edge Of The World available to stream with TeamRock.

The song features on the band’s debut album Alliance Of Thieves, which is set for release on August 19 via Mascot Records.

Meshiaak features former Slayer, Anthrax, Testament and Iced Earth drummer Jon Dette, Teramaze guitarist Dean Wells, former 4-Arm frontman Danny Tomb and bassist Nick Walker.

Tomb says: “I would have to say that At The Edge Of The World would be the one we’d love to get out there as a single.

“It’s the kind of song that would speak to people on a lot of different levels, something that most people would be able to connect with fairly easily.

“It’s a song that is very close to me personally, especially when it came to the lyrics. It’s where I’ve found myself in the last three years and my moments of doubt, trials and frustrations concerning experiences I’ve had to go through over that time.”

Meshiaak previously released a stream of Chronicles Of The Dead, along with a video for Drowning, Fading, Falling from the album, which was recorded at Green Day’s Jingletown Recording Studios in Oakland, California.

Alliance Of Thieves is available for pre-order via iTunes.

The Alliance Of Thieves cover

Meshiaak Alliance Of Thieves tracklist