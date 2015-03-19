Slayer ex Dette joins Aussie band

Former Slayer drummer Jon Dette has joined Australian newcomers Meshiaak.

Dette, who also plays with Iced Earth and had spells with Anthrax and Testament, joins a lineup including ex-4arm frontman Danny Tomb, Teramaze guitarist Dean Wells and bassist Nick Walker.

Meshiaak say: “Yes, the Jon Dette joins the guys on what promises to be a blistering must-have album for 2015. The debut will feature nine tracks mixed and mastered by UK’s Matt Hyde.”

The band have penned a deal with Mascot Label Group. They’ll set up in Green Day’s Jingeltown studios in California this month to begin recording their debut album, Alliance Of Thieves.

It’s tentatively scheduled for release in September.