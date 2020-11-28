Members of Gentle Knife and Fatal Fusion form new folk prog duo Monument Alley

A new symphonic folk prog duo from Norway have released a teaser video to announce their arrival on the scene. Monument Alley feature Fatal Fusion keyboard player and songwriter Erlend Engebretsen and Astraea Antal, former flautist with Norwegian prog collective Gentle Knife. They've released a teaser video you can watch below.

The pair first broached the idea of working together back in 2018 and have been busy working on a triple album with a vast array of musicians from sympho-rock, rock, jazz, folk and the classical music, including members of Fatal Fusion, Gentle Knife, David Crosss Band, When Mary, Gens de la Lune, The Book Of Genesis and more.

"Coming from little Norway, mostly known for traditional prog bands, this is a grand venture by two people with a common goal," Antal tells Prog. "It is also proof that the prog scene has not become sedate or outdated, and that musical renewal is possible."

