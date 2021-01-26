Melvins release new single The Great Good Place from upcoming album Working With God

US alt-metallers Melvins have released new track The Great Good Place. The single is the latest to be taken from upcoming album Working With God, which will be released via Ipecac Recordings on February 26.

The record will feature the Melvins 1983 line-up, including guitarist and vocalist Buzz Osborne, bassist Dale Crover, and original drummer Mike Dillard.

The Great Good Place is the fourth single in the line of newly released tracks, following Bouncing Rick, Caddy Daddy and Brian The Horse-Faced Goon.

If you won’t have someone special by your side this Valentine’s Day — or fancy treating your partner to a unique spin on an at-home concert experience — you can join the Melvins Divine Monkeyshines: Valentine’s Day Special livestream event. You’ll be able to watch exclusive performances, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the band members.

The livestream follows their debut streamed performance on New Year’s Eve. Buzz Osbourne explains: “Round two of Melvins TV! Just in time for Valentine’s Day! Five different songs plus band interviews and other cool stuff. All this fine entertainment for only $5.”

Working With God is currently available to pre-order. Livestream tickets and exclusive merchandise are also available to purchase now.

Working With God track list:

1. I Fuck Around

2. Negative No No

3. Bouncing Rick

4. Caddy Daddy

5. 1 Brian, The Horse-Faced Goon

6. Brian The Horse-Faced Goon

7. Boy Mike

8. 1 Fuck You

9. Fuck You

10. The Great Good Place

11. Hot Fish

12. Hund

13. Good Night Sweetheart

Watch the livestream trailer below: