Megadeth bolster Megacruise with the addition of Lamb Of God

Megadeth have completed the lineup for their inaugural Megacruise with the addition of Lamb Of God.

The music adventure will take place onboard the Norwegian Jewel between October 13-18 and will leave from Los Angeles and travel to San Diego and Ensenada.

Lamb Of God join a lineup which also features Armored Saint, Anthrax, Devildriver, Corrosion Of Conformity, Testament, John 5, Doro, Beasto Blanco, Metalachi, Metal Church, Suicidal Tendencies, Queensryche, Death Angel, Sacred Reich and Toothgrinder.

In addition to the planned sets, the Megacruise will feature fan and artist photo opportunities, sporting competitions and morning coffee jams, while fans will be able to join vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine for beer and wine tasting events featuring a new vintage from Mustaine Vineyards and his award-winning À Tout Le Monde beer.

In addition, it’s also been revealed that there will be an optional pre-cruise party on October 12 at Avalon, Hollywood, where UFO will play a set as part of their Last Orders tour. Armored Saint will also perform on the night.

Tickets for the Megacruise are available from the official website.