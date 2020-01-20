Megadeth share footage of rehearsal sessions ahead of European tour

Megadeth have released a video showing them preparing for their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves.

The run of 20 shows will get under way later tonight (January 20) at Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena, with the band previously sharing a selection of stills from warm up sessions.

The new video is accompanied by Megadeth’s So Far, So Good… So What! track 502 and it can be watched below.

The European tour will be Megadeth’s first live shows since vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine completed treatment for throat cancer last year.

Mustaine said in September 2019: “I wanted to take a moment to give you all an update on the current status of my health. I'm almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress.

“I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months. I can’t express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!”

Mustaine was forced to miss out on Megadeth’s inaugural Megacruise late last year, but said checked in on Friday to say: "I'm back."

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary