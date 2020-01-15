Megadeth: “We’re coming for you, Europe”

Megadeth have begun rehearsal sessions as they prepare to head out on tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Bad Wolves later this month.

The run of European shows will get under way at Helsinki’s Hartwall Arena on January 20, with vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine, bassist David Ellefson, guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren posting a series of images on Facebook as they get ready for the 20-date run.

The pictures are accompanied by the caption: “Day one of rehearsals. We’re coming for you, Europe!”

Speaking previously about the tour, Mustaine said: “Hindsight is always 20-20, but looking back it’s still a bit fuzzy. Looking forward, you’ll be in trouble if you don’t come see us with Five Finger Death Punch in early 2020. You don’t wanna miss it. See you soon!”

Mustaine underwent surgery for throat cancer last year and checked in back in September to say he was about to complete his last round of medical treatment.

He missed out on Megadeth’s inaugural Megacruise, but said last month he was excited to be hitting the road again.

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth & Bad Wolves 2020 tour

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary