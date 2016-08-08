Dave Mustaine plans 'at least' 2 more Megadeth albums

Dave Mustaine says he hopes Megadeth will release at least two more albums before he calls it quits.

The singer and guitarist was responding to a question from a fan on social media who asked how many records he hopes to release before he retires.

Mustaine, 54, says: “At this rate I hope two more.” He later added: “At least.”

Megadeth’s 15th album Dystopia was released in January of this year and has been critically hailed, with Metal Hammer saying the thrash heroes “are back on the very best of neck-wrecking form.”

Dystopia features Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler on drums, though he has since been replaced by Soilwork’s Dirk Verbueren. Angra’s Kiko Loureiro joined Megadeth as lead guitarist on the album and, along with Verbeuren, is a full-time member.

Last week, Mustaine and his bandmates visited a hospital to meet a fan who had been robbed and stabbed at Megadeth’s show in Neuquen, Argentina.

Mustaine revealed that Fabian Young will be flown to Buenos Aires for the band’s upcoming show.

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

Sep 20: Casper Events Center, WY

Sep 22: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Sep 24: Devore San Manuel Amphitheater (Ozzfest), CA

Sep 27: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Sep 28: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Sep 29: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Oct 01: Bloomfield 1st Bank Center, CO

Oct 03: Council Bluffs Mid American Complex, IA

Oct 04: St Pail Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 05: Chicago Sears Centre, IL

Oct 07: Moline iWireless Centre, IL

Oct 08: Milwaukee UWM Panther Arena, WI

Oct 09: Detroit Loe Louis Arena, MI

Oct 11: Bethlehem Sandes Event Center, PA

Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

