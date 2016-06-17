Body Count working on 6th album after signing deal with Century Media Records

Body Count will shortly begin work on their sixth album after signing a worldwide deal with Century Media Records.

Ice T and co will once again be working with producer Will Putney, who was behind the desk on the band’s latest offering, 2014’s Manslaughter.

Ice T says: “With our last album Manslaughter, we tested the waters and got a great response from the fans and critics. Now it’s time to go kill it and make a more aggressive album and keep the Body Count style intact.

“Will Putney is like a member of the band and has an excellent ear. He’s a great producer because he captures the true essence of our band’s sound.

“Once we are done writing the song it’s his job to step in and make it sound better. He helps move the record in the right direction.”

Last year, Ice T said he is still driven by his own rage when it comes to lyrics. Body Count released an updated cover of Suicidal Tendencies classic Institutionalized on their Manslaughter album.

Body Count: Killing In The Game