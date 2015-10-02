Megadeth’s Dystopia coming in January

Dave Mustaine has confirmed that Megadeth’s 15th album is named Dystopia.

The follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider is expected on January 22, with lead track Fatal Illusion – streamed last night – released on October 16.

Mustaine asked fans via Twitter: “So tell me… what do you think about Fatal Illusion and the album cover for Dystopia?”

An Amazon listing offers track lengths for 11 of the 15 songs that have been previously listed.

It’s the band’s first record with new guitarist Kiko Louriero and Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler, who plays a guest role. He’ll pull double duties when Megadeth and Lamb Of God tour the UK together in November.