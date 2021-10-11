Meet Me @ The Altar announce 2022 European tour

Off the back of their UK run with All Time Low last month, Meet Me @ The Altar have announced a European tour set to take place in 2022. The pop-punk trio will be playing in support of State Champs, and will hit the road in early Summer.

Kicking off on May 8 in Bristol's Marble Factory, the bands will be making stops in Southampton, London, Paris, Berlin and more, before finishing up back in the UK on June 10 for 2022's Download Festival in Derby.

In other news, Meet Me @ The Altar have also unveiled the music video for their single Now Or Never, taken from the EP Model Citizen, released earlier this year. Directed by Dillon Dowdell, the video follows the band's wild performance that is destined to "change lives" from within a diner.

Meet Me @ The Altar made their label debut with EP Model Citizen, which was released in August via Fueled By Ramen. Watch the video for Now Or Never, and catch the upcoming tour dates below:

May 08: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

May 09: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

May 11: London Electric Ballroom, UK

May 12: London Electric Ballroom, UK

May 14: Glasgow SWG3 Galvenisers, UK

May 15: Manchester 02 Ritz, UK

May 17: Leeds Beckett Students Union, UK

May 18: Birmingham 02 Institute, UK

May 20: Paris Petit Bain, FR

May 21: Koln Essiggabrik, DE

May 22: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, DE

May 24: Munchen Technikum, DE

May 25: Vienna Flex, AT

May 27: Berlin Hole 44, DE

May 28: Hamburg Uebel & Gefaehrlich, DE

May 29: Eindhoven Dynamo, NL

May 31: Antwerpen Kavka Zappa, BE

Jun 03: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival North, UK

Jun 04: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival North and South, UK

Jun 10: Derby, Download Festival, UK