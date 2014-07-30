Maybeshewill to tour UK

Maybeshewill have confirmed a UK tour in December, to support the release of fourth album Fair Youth.
It’s due for launch on August 25 via Superball Music and it’ll be marked with a standalone show at the Garage in London on October 17.
The band recently said of the follow-up to 2011’s I Was Here For A Moment, Then I Was Gone: “It’s taken its time – but we’re we’re really, really happy with it. We’re unbelievably excited for what the next couple of years have in store.”
Tour dates
Oct 17: London Garage
Dec 04: Manchester Deaf Institute
Dec 05: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall
Dec 06: Glasgow Stereo
Dec 07: Birmingham Flapper
Dec 10: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Dec 12: Brighton Green Door Store
Dec 13: Southampton Joiners