Maybeshewill to tour UK

Maybeshewill have confirmed a UK tour in December, to support the release of fourth album Fair Youth.

It’s due for launch on August 25 via Superball Music and it’ll be marked with a standalone show at the Garage in London on October 17.

The band recently said of the follow-up to 2011’s I Was Here For A Moment, Then I Was Gone: “It’s taken its time – but we’re we’re really, really happy with it. We’re unbelievably excited for what the next couple of years have in store.”

Oct 17: London Garage

Dec 04: Manchester Deaf Institute

Dec 05: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

Dec 06: Glasgow Stereo

Dec 07: Birmingham Flapper

Dec 10: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Dec 12: Brighton Green Door Store

Dec 13: Southampton Joiners