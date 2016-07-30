Max and Igor Cavalera announce Return To Roots tour

Max and Igor Cavalera have announced that they’ll head out on the Return To Roots tour later this year.

The brothers and founding members of Sepultura have set up the shows to mark the 20th anniversary of their former band’s 1996 album Roots – the last studio record to feature Max in the Sepultura lineup. They’ll be joined onstage by guitarist Marc Rizzo and bassist Johny Chow.

They’ll play the album in its entirety on all dates, with The Black Dahlia Murder, Combichrist, Allegaeon, All Hail The Yeti and Oni supporting on select dates.

Max Cavalera says: “Metalheads. It’s time. Twenty years ago, we released the Roots album and changed the face of metal forever. Now, we’re returning to ‘the roots’ to show everybody the magic and inspiration of the Roots live experience!”

Igor adds: “I am very proud to play Roots again – to reaffirm that after 20 years, it still moves people. We hit the stage again with Roots to destroy everywhere we pass by.”

It’s also been confirmed that Warner Music will release a vinyl edition of Roots later this year, along with a CD and vinyl box set containing classic Sepultura albums. Further details will be released in due course.

Sep 12: Las Vegas LVCS, NV (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 13: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 15: Nashville Exit/In, TN (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 16: Louisville Diamond Concert Hall, KY (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 17: Rochester Montage Music Hall, NY (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 18: Philadelphia Rock Allegiance Festival, PA

Sep 19: Knoxville The Concourse, TN (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 20: Athens Georgia Theater, GA (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 22: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK (with Combichrist, Allegaeon)

Sep 23: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX (Final support to be announced)

Sep 24: Houston Houston Open Air Festival, TX

Sep 25: New Orleans Southport Music Hall, LA (with All Hail The Yeti)

Sep 30: Jacksonville Hooligans, NC (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 01: St Petersburg State Theater, FL (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 02: Ft Lauderdale Culture Room, FL (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 06: Chicago Reggie’s, IL (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 07: Detroit Harpos, MI (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 08: Dayton Oddbodys, OH (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 09: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 10: Ottawa Mavericks, ON (with The Black Dahlia Murder, Allegaeon, Oni)

Oct 11: Toronto Opera House, ON (with The Black Dahlia Murder, Allegaeon, Oni)

Oct 12: Montreal Les Foufounes Electriques, QC (with The Black Dahlia Murder, Allegaeon, Oni)

Oct 14: Quebec City Imperial Theatre, QC (with Allegaeon, Oni)

Oct 15: Worcester Rock N Shock Festival, MA (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 16: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 17: Sauget Pop’s, IL (with Combichrist, All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 20: Los Angeles The Regent, CA (with All Hail The Yeti, Oni)

Oct 21: Tempe Club Red D-Low Fest, AZ

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

