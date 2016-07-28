Kerry King: Trump’s the biggest liar I've ever seen in politics

Slayer guitarist Kerry King has called out US presidential hopeful Donald Trump and branded him “the biggest biggest liar I’ve ever seen in politics.”

The American businessman has been at the centre of a number of complaints from the music world, with Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland recently asking his supporters to stop following him on social media.

And King says when it comes to who he wants to see as the 45th president of the United States, there’s only one choice.

He tells Rolling Stone: “I’m certainly not a political analyst, but I think that Hillary Clinton is the safe, correct choice.

“Trump is just a sideshow – I’m not even going to apologise to all the Trump followers. I think the reason he’s so popular is because he’s like the politics version of WWE. He’s sensational like wrestling and that’s why middle America loves him.”

And with a laugh, King adds: “He’s the biggest liar I’ve ever seen in politics. I mean, most of them are liars, but he just outright in-your-face lies.”

Slayer are currently touring in support of latest album Repentless, released last year. Their schedule includes an appearance at Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire on August 14.

