Matt Berry to play rare concert

The IT Crowd star and prog musician Matt Berry is set to play a rare, one-off concert at The Forum in Kentish Town on February 13.

The comedian, writer and multi-instrumentalist – who’s currently playing the lead role in sitcom Toast Of London – will be joined by his band, The Maypoles, who feature the former Bluetones frontman Mark Morriss on guitar.

Berry says: “It’s difficult to find the time to play the music between the comedy, so every break from filming leaves me itching to record or perform new material. Whenever I get the opportunity, I jump at it.”

He’ll perform a set of songs taken from his five studio albums, including 2011’s Witchazel and 2013’s Kill The Wolf. His latest release, Music For Insomniacs, sees him play every instrument over two 23-minute tracks, while aiming to create a sound to cure sleep deprivation.

He’ll mark the rare performance with the release of 500 heavyweight vinyl copies of his long-deleted CD-only album, Opium.

Tickets for show are available from www.theforumlondon.com and other outlets.