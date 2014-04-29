Mastodon reveal tracklist for album No6

Mastodon have revealed the tracklist for upcoming sixth album Once More 'Round The Sun.

They’ve also released an audio visualiser video for the record’s third track, _High Road _– view it below.

Drummer Brann Dailor recently described the follow-up to 2011’s The Hunter as “a gorgeous album,” adding: “It’s a reflection of our past, with a few songs that are a bit out there, and show a new direction.”

Once More ‘Round The Sun is released on June 23 via Reprise and it’s available for pre-order now. Mastodon play this year’s Sonisphere festival at Knebworth Park in July.

Once More ‘Round The Sun track listing

Tread Lightly 2. The Motherload 3. High Road 4. Once More ‘Round The Sun 5. Chimes At Midnight 6. Asleep In The Deep 7. Feast Your Eyes 8. Aunt Lisa 9. Ember City 10. Halloween 11. Diamond In The Witch House (featuring Scott Kelly of Neurosis)

Mastodon: High Road