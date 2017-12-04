Mastodon premiere Emperor Of Sand online documentary

Mastodon have launched an expanded version of their Emperor Of Sand documentary online.

Earlier this year, the band released 12 separate video clips showing the making-of their seventh studio album. Now all 12 parts have been joined together along with an additional 30 minutes of footage that has never been seen before.

The band explain: “This is a deep look into the making of the album and the inspiration behind the music. With the Grammy nominations Emperor Of Sand has received, we thought it was the perfect time to release it.

“We hope you enjoy the documentary. If you do, feel free to share it! Thanks to Jimmy Hubbard helping us put this together.”

The full 75-minute documentary can be watched below. Mastodon are currently on tour across the UK and have several live dates remaining.

Dec 04: Wolverhampton Civic Hall, UK

Dec 05: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 06: Newcastle Northumbria University, UK

Dec 07: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Dec 09: Manchester Academy, UK

Dec 10: London O2 Academy, UK

