Mastodon EP has become album says Brann Dailor

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor says the EP they planned to record later this year has expanded into a full album project.

And the record is likely to feature material that didn’t make the cut for sixth title Once More ‘Round The Sun, which arrived in 2014.

Dailor tells 93.3 WMMR: “At the moment it’s just a ton of riffs and they’re starting to form songs.

“We have some stuff that didn’t make the last record – not because it wasn’t awesome, but it just didn’t fit the vibe of the stuff we had.

“We were going to do this winter EP thing, but the material’s morphed into more than that, so I think it’ll warrant a full album release.”

They’re continuing to experiment with material at guitarist Bill Kelliher’s home, he adds: “We have to whittle it down. We go over to Bill’s basement and sit down and riff it out – throw everything up against the wall and see what sticks.”

Mastodon are currently completing a run of North American dates before touring Europe, including appearances at Bloodstock Open Air and the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK.

May 05: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Jul 16: Pemberton Music Festival, BC

Aug 06: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 10: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 11: Oslo Oyafestivalen, Norway

Aug 13: Catton Park Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 14: Belfast Limelight, UK

Aug 15: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Aug 17: Koln Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Germany

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Hamburg Elb-Riot Festival, Germany

Aug 22: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Aug 23: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Aug 24: Bezirk-Landstrasse Arene Wien, Austria

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 30: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece