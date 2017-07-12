Mastodon deliver blistering version of Show Yourself on Conan

Mastodon made an appearance on the the Conan show on US TV this week.

They were originally scheduled to perform on the late night TBS programme in May, but time constraints meant they were unable to appear.

They played their Emperor Of Sand track Show Yourself during the broadcast – with the performance coming just days after Brann Dailor, Brent Hinds, Bill Kelliher and Troy Sanders announced that they would play a special show in Chicago on September 9 in recognition of suicide prevention month.

The band said in a statement: “Chicago! We are coming back on September 9 for a special concert in honour of suicide prevention month – 100% of the proceeds will support suicide prevention and mental health education.

“We are also releasing the next batch of Crack The Skye beer with 3 Floyds’ and we are playing The Metro for the first time since 2009!

“Please join us in breaking the silence around suicide and mental health – it would mean the world to us.”

Emperor Of Sand features in Metal Hammer’s Top 50 Albums Of 2017 So Far, with readers yesterday voting the record as their top choice through the first half of the year. The band thanked Metal Hammer readers across social media for the accolade.

Mastodon will head back out on the road across North America later this year. Find a list of their live dates below.

Aug 20: Las Vegas Psycho Vegas Festival, NV

Sep 09: Chicago The Metro, IL

Sep 16: Shakopee 93X Twenty, MN

Sep 23: Englewood High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 26: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 27: Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Sep 29: Knoxville Civic Auditorium, TN

Sep 30: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 01: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, Wi

Oct 03: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Oct 04: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Oct 06: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Oct 09: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 10: Rochester The Armory, NY

Oct 11: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Oct 13: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 14: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 15: Houston Monster Energy House Open Air, TX

Oct 17: Albuquerque Historic El Rey Theater, NM

Oct 19: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Oct 21: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, CA

Oct 23: Garden City Revolution Center, ID

Oct 24: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 25: Vancouver Orpheum Theatre, BC

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall

Dec 04: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 05: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 06: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Dec 07: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 09: Manchester Academy

Dec 10: London O2 Academy Brixton

