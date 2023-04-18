Massive 32-disc Camel box set covers the band's MCA and Decca years

A 32-disc box set covering UK prog legends Camel's years on both MCA records and the Decca label from 1973-1984 will be released through UMC on May 26.

Air Born: The MCA & Decca Years 1973-1984 features newly remastered versions of every Camel album and single issued between 1973 and 1984, but also includes new stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound versions of the albums Camel, Mirage, Music Inspired By The Snow Goose, Moonmadness and Nude.

TRhe new box set also features new mixes of three concerts; The Marquee Club, London 1974, Hammersmith Odeon 1976 and Hammersmith Odeon 1977 as well as previously unreleased out-takes from album recording sessions and BBC Radio In Concert appearances from 1974, 1975, 1977 and 1981.

Also included is a Blu-ray disc of promotional videos and the band's BBC TV appearances on The Old Grey Whistle Test and Sight And Sound In Concert and a Blu-ray of the 1984 concert film Pressure Points. The set also includes a lavishly illustrated book with essay and a poster.

Although there's been no official word from the band the set is appearing on all manner of music retail websites.

Camel recently announced the cancellation of this year's proposed The Last Flight tour because guitarist and singer Andy Latimer required urgent back surgery. A more recent post from the band revealed the surgery had been a success and he was back home recuperating.

You can view the album art and full tracklisting below.

(Image credit: UMC )

Camel: Air Born: The MCA & Decca Years 1973-1984

CD 1 – Camel (1973):

1. Slow Yourself Down

2. Mystic Queen

3. Six Ate

4. Separation

5. Never Let Go

6. Curiosity

7. Arubaluba

bonus tracks:

8. Sarah (previously unreleased)

9. Never Let Go (single version)

10. Homage To The God Of Light (live – from “Greasy Truckers”)

CD 2 – Mirage (1974):

1. Freefall

2. Supertwister

3. Nimrodel / The Procession / The White Rider

4. Earthrise

5. Lady Fantasy

bonus tracks – demo session – Decca Studios 15th June 1973:

6. Earthrise

7. The Traveller

8. Supertwister

9. The White Rider

10. Lady Fantasy

CD 3:

1. Lady Fantasy (Basing Street Studios original mix)

2. Autumn (previously unreleased)

BBC Radio One “In Concert” – 6th June 1974:

3. Nimrodel / The Procession / The White Rider

4. Ligging At Louis’

5. Lady Fantasy

6. Arubaluba

CD 4 – Live at Marquee Club, London – 20th June 1974:

1. Introduction

2. Earthrise

3. Nimrodel

4. Six Ate

5. Supertwister

6. Mystic Queen

7. Arubaluba

CD 5:

1. Rhayader Goes To Town

2. The Snow Goose / Freefall

3. Lady Fantasy

4. Homage To The God Of Light

CD 6 – The Snow Goose (1975):

1. The Great Marsh

2. Rhayder

3. Rhayder Goes To Town

4. Sanctuary

5. Fritha

6. The Snow Goose

7. Friendship

8. Migration

9. Rhayder Alone

10. Flight Of The Snow Goose

11. Preparation

12. Dunkirk

13. Epitaph

14. Fritha Alone

15. La Princesse Perdue

16. The Great Marsh

bonus tracks – single versions:

17. Flight Of The Snow Goose

18. Rhayder

CD 7:

1. Riverman

BBC Radio One “In Concert” – 22nd April 1975:

2. Rhayder Goes to Town

3. Sanctuary

4. The Snow Goose

5. Migration

6. Rhayder Alone

7. Flight Of The Snow Goose

8. Preparation

9. Dunkirk

10. Epitaph

11. La Princesse Perdue

12. The Great Marsh

BBC TV “The Old Grey Whistle Test”:

13. Selections from “The Snow Goose”

CD 8 – A Live Record (1978):

1. Introduction by Peter Bardens

2. The Great Marsh

3. Rhayder

4. Rhayder Goes To Town

5. Sanctuary

6. Fritha

7. The Snow Goose

8. Friendship

9. Migration

10. Rhayder Alone

11. Flight Of The Snow Goose

12. Preparation

13. Dunkirk

14. Epitaph

15. Fritha Alone

16. La Princesse Perdue

17. The Great Marsh

18. Encore: Lady Fantasy (previously unreleased)

CD 9 – Moonmadness (1976):

1. Aristillus

2. Song Within A Song

3. Chord Change

4. Spirit Of The Water

5. Another Night

6. Air Born

7. Lunar Sea

bonus tracks:

8. Sprit Of The Water (demo)

9. Chord Change (demo – previously unreleased)

10. Lunar Sea (demo – previously unreleased)

11. Another Night (single version)

CD 10 – Live at Hammersmith Odeon – 14th April 1976 – 1:

1. Aristillus

2. Song Within A Song

3. The Great Marsh

4. Rhayader

5. Rhayader Goes To Town

6. Air Born

7. Chord Change

8. The White Rider

CD 11 – Live at Hammersmith Odeon – 14th April 1976 – 1:

1. Lunar Sea

2. Preparation

3. Dunkirk

4. Another Night

5. Lady Fantasy

CD 12 – Rain Dances (1977):

1. First Light

2. Metrognome

3. Tell Me

4. Highways Of The Sun

5. Unevensong

6. One Of These Days I’ll Get An Early Night

7. Elke

8. Skylines

9. Rain Dances

bonus tracks:

10. Highways of the Sun (single version)

Live at the Colston Hall, Bristol – 2nd October 1977:

11. First Light

12. Metrognome

13. Unevensong

14. Skylines (Live at Leeds University – 3rd October 1977)

Live at the Colston Hall, Bristol – 2nd October 1977:

15. Lunar Sea

16. Raindances

CD 13:

1. Never Let Go (Live at the Colston Hall, Bristol – 2nd October 1977)

BBC in Concert – Golders Green Hippodrome – 29th September 1977:

2. First Light

3. Metrognome

4. Unevensong

5. Rhayader / Rhayader Goes To Town

6. Skylines

8. Highways Of The Sun

8. Lunar Sea

9. Rain Dances

10. Never Let Go

11. One Of These Days I’ll Get An Early Night

CD 14 – Live at Hammersmith Odeon – 1st October 1977 – 1:

1. First Light

2. Metrognome

3. Unevensong

4. Rhayader

5. Rhayader Goes to Town

6. Preparation

7. Dunkirk

8. Sanctuary

9. The Snow Goose

CD 14 – Live at Hammersmith Odeon – 1st October 1977- 2:

1. Tell Me

2. Song Within A Song

3. Skylines

4. Highway To The Sun

5. Lunar Sea

6. Rain Dances

7. One Of These Days I’ll Get An Early Night

CD 16 – Breathless (1978):

1. Breathless

2. Echoes

3. Wing And A Prayer

4. Down On The Farm

5. Starlight Ride

6. Summer Lightning

7. You Make Me Smile

8. The Sleeper

9. Rainbow’s End

bonus track:

10. Rainbow’s End (single version)

CD 17 – I Can See Your House from Here (1979):

1. Wait

2. Your Love Is Stranger Than Mine

3. Eye Of The Storm

4. Who We Are

5. Survival

6. Hymn to Her

7. Neon Magic

8. Remote Romance

9. Ice

bonus track:

10. Remote Romance (single version)

CD 18 – Nude (1981):

1. City Life

2. Nude

3. Drafted

4. Docks

5. Beached

6. Landscapes

7. Changing Places

8. Pomp And Circumstance

9. Please Come Home

10. Reflections

11. Captured

12. The Homecoming

13. Lies

14. The Birthday Cake (The Last Farewell)

15. Nude’s Return (The Last Farewell)

bonus track:

16. Captured (first version – previously unreleased)

CD 19 – On The Road 1981 (1997):

1. Never Let Go

2. Song Within A Song

3. Lunar Sea

4. Summer Lightning

5. Ice

6. City Life

7. Drafted

8. Docks

9. Beached

10. Landscapes

11. Changing Places

12. Reflections

13. Captured

14. The Birthday Cake (The Last Farewell)

15. Nude’s Return (The Last Farewell)

CD 20 – The Single Factor (1982):

1. No Easy Answer

2. You Are The One

3. Heroes

4. Selva

5. Lullabye

6. Sasquatch

7. Manic

8. Camelogue

9. Today’s Goodbye

10. A Heart’s Desire

11. End Piece

bonus track:

12. You Are The One (promotional 12-inch single version)

CD 21 – Stationary Traveller (1984):

1. Pressure Points

2. Refugee

3. Vopos

4. Cloak and Dagger Man

5. Stationary Traveller

6. West Berlin

7. Fingertips

8. Missing

9. After Words

10. Long Goodbyes

bonus tracks:

11. In the Arms of Waltzing Fraulines

12. Pressure Points (12-inch single extended version)

CD 22 – Pressure Points: Live in Concert – 1:

1. Pressure Points

2. Drafted

3. Captured

4. Lies

5. Refugee

6. Vopos

7. Stationary Traveller

8. West Berlin

9. Fingertips

CD 23 – Pressure Points: Live in Concert – 1:

1. Sasquatch

2. Wait

3. Cloak and Dagger Man

4. Long Goodbyes

5. Rhayader

6. Rhayader Goes to Town

7. Lady Fantasy

CD 24 – Camel / Mirage – stereo remix:

⦁ as on CD 1 – 1-7 and CD 2 – 1-5

CD 25 – The Snow Goose – stereo remix:

⦁ as on CD 6 – 1-16

CD 26 – Moonmadness – stereo remix:

⦁ as on CD 9 – 1-7

CD 27 – Nude – stereo remix:

⦁ as on CD 19 – 1-15

Blu-ray 1 – Camel / Mirage – 5.1 Surround Sound mix:

⦁ as on CD 1 – 1-7 and CD 2 – 1-5

bonus track:

13. Autumn

Blu-ray 2 – The Snow Goose / Moonmadness – 5.1 Surround Sound mix:

⦁ as on CD 6 – 1-16

bonus track:

17. Riverman

⦁ as on CD 9 – 1-7

Blu-ray 3 – Nude – 5.1 Surround Sound mix:

⦁ as on CD 19 – 1-15

Blu-ray 4 – Promo Videos and Live:

1. Never Let Go

2. Arubaluba

3. Selections from “The Snow Goose” (Guildford Civic Hall 1973)

BBC TV “The Old Grey Whistle Test” – 21st June 1975:

4. The White Rider

5. Lunar Sea

6. Preparation

7. Dunkirk

8. Another Night

9. Lady Fantasy

Live at Hammersmith Odeon – 1st October 1977:

10. First Light

11. Metrognome

12. Unevensong

13. Rhayader / Rhayader Goes To Town

14. Skylines

15. Highways Of The Sun

16. Lunar Sea

17. Rain Dances

18. Never Let Go

19. One Of These Days I’ll Get An Early Night

BBC TV “Sight & Sound in Concert” – 29th September 1977:

20. City Life

21. Lies

Blu-ray 5 – Pressure Points – concert film:

1. In The Arms Of Waltzing Fraulines

2. Pressure Points

3. Refugee

4. Vopos

5. Stationary Traveller

6. West Berlin

7. Fingertips

8. Sasquatch

9. Wait

10. Cloak And Dagger Man

11. Long Goodbyes

12. Rhayader

13. Rhayader Goes To Town

14. Lady Fantasy

15. In The Arms Of Waltzing Fraulines