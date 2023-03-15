Camel cancel 2023 Europe and UK live dates

UK prog legends Camel have announced that they have cancelled their upcoming live dates as guitarist and singer Andy Latimer requires urgent back surgery.

The band were originally due to head out on their The Final Chapter tour across Europe in May with UK dates following in June. However last night the band announced on their website these had now been cancelled.

In a statement on the band's website they said: "It is with great sadness and regret that Camel Productions must announce the cancellation of Camel's 2023 tour. Shortly after rehearsals, Andrew Latimer became troubled by a sharp pain in his lower back that advanced into his leg and foot. He was sent for diagnostic tests which quickly revealed a severe condition that requires urgent surgery. Recovery time is uncertain and it is this uncertainty that prevents us looking at other options such as postponement. However recovery is suggested to take 8-12 weeks minimum so there is no possibility of Andrew continuing with the tour. And without Andrew, there can be no tour so cancellation is unavoidable.



"We know this news will be immensely upsetting to fans as it is to the band. We are all so grateful for the support of fans who purchased tickets and particularly appreciative of the many emails from fans near and afar who shared their excitement. hroughout his career, Andrew Latimer has had numerous physical challenges on tours and has always overcome them. Camel look to the future for another opportunity to write The Final Chapter."

Latimer famously recovered from the rare bone marrow cancer myelofibrosis, from which he suffered throughout the early part of the 2000s, with the band returning to touring in 2013.