Massacre detail Euro tour

Florida death metal outfit Massacre will tour Europe early next year.

They released Back From Beyond earlier this year – their first studio offering in almost 20 years – now they’ll hit the road with Death, Abysmal Dawn and Loudblast across Europe.

Bassist Terry Butler says: “This is a great opportunity for us to bring Florida death metal to the masses and show people what Massacre are all about. With the history that Rick Rozz and I have with Death, we feel this will only add to the excitement and atmosphere of the shows.”

The band have also announced they’ll release a limited-edition clear vinyl pressing of Back From Beyond. Only 300 copies will be issued and it’s due for launch on October 27. Pre-orders are currently being taken.

Mar 02: London Electric Ballroom Mar 03: Dublin Academy Mar 04: Manchester Club Academy

