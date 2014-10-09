Massacre detail Euro tour

Florida death metal outfit Massacre will tour Europe early next year.
They released Back From Beyond earlier this year – their first studio offering in almost 20 years – now they’ll hit the road with Death, Abysmal Dawn and Loudblast across Europe.
Bassist Terry Butler says: “This is a great opportunity for us to bring Florida death metal to the masses and show people what Massacre are all about. With the history that Rick Rozz and I have with Death, we feel this will only add to the excitement and atmosphere of the shows.”
The band have also announced they’ll release a limited-edition clear vinyl pressing of Back From Beyond. Only 300 copies will be issued and it’s due for launch on October 27. Pre-orders are currently being taken.
UK and Ireland tour dates
Mar 02: London Electric Ballroom Mar 03: Dublin Academy Mar 04: Manchester Club Academy
Back From Beyond tracklist
- The Ancient Ones 2. As We Wait To Die 3. Ascension Of The Deceased 4. Hunter’s Blood 5. Darkness Fell 6. False Revelation 7. Succumb To Rapture 8. Remnants Of Hatred 9. Shield Of The Son 10. The Evil Within 11. Sands Of Time 12. Beast With Vengeance 13. Back From Beyond 14. Honor The Fallen