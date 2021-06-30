Mass Sky Raid premiere video for brand new single Arrows

Australian prog quartet Mass Sky Raid have premiered the video for their brand new single Arrows with Prog, which you can watch below.

The new single will be released on Friday July 2 and it comes with a scenic film clip shot by Ten of Swords Media!

"Arrows explores the internal battle of feeling lost and disconnected from others and one’s own emotions and purpose in life," explains vocalist Adam Lomas. "From this place of suffering, we think that it challenges people to find strength and to open up and discover a deeper understanding and identity and to break away from past restraints."

"Arrows is sonically progressive, crossing genres and exploring both the heavier and more ambient lighter side of our sound," the band add. "We think that Arrows gives the listener a journey - both vocally and musically - moving from anthemic heavier riff-driven moments to subtle open musical space, which compliments the lyrical journey of discovery and the struggle within the search to find meaning."

Mass Sky Raid will celebrate the releasee of Arrows with three live shows in their native Queensland. They will play:

July 9: Mo's Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast with Evil/Twin & Friends of Friends

July 10: The Flamin' Galah, Brisbane with For The Wolves, Revoid + The Atomic Beau Project

July 20: Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane supporting The Stranger & with The Atomic Beau Project

All details on how to purchase and stream the single can be found at: massskyraid.com.

(Image credit: Mass Sky Raid)