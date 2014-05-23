MARVEL release crazed new video, Danish Rush

When Classic Rock reviewed the band's 'Hada Zone Express' album, we said "if their base camp is big broad Nazareth-like riffs and shredding solos, they reveal a knack for nifty pop-punk hooks, prog detours and an infectious 70s sweetness."

What we didn’t describe was the way Marvel look. And this is important, because they resemble refugees from a fire at a gimp factory, dressed in a demented mix of mask and costume.

So there’s little surprise that the video isn’t a straightforward performance piece. Instead, we have a wild race through the streets of Stockholm, as various members of Backyard Babies, Hellacopters, Gutterview Recorders, Dagger and Teddybears fill cameo roles. There’s also an entirely gratuitous appearance by a belly dancer.

Danish Rush is released as a double sided digital single today. The second track is a version of the same song done in an 8-bit, Commodore 64-style. A limited run of 200 copies will be released on 7” vinyl in the near future, but will only be available at live shows and via the band’s website.