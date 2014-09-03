Martin Barre details Tull classics album

Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre has confirmed the release of solo band album Order Of Play on September 29 via Edifying Records.

It’s the studio version of the stage show in which they deliver a set of Tull classics, and features vocalist Dan Crisp, bassist Alan Thomson, drummer George Lindsay and saxophonist Richard Beesley.

Barre says the 14-track work was recorded in a single day. He explains: “Fans kept asking for a CD – but rather than record a gig we thought we’d record live in a studio, with all the energy of a show but with the best sound quality possible.

“It was really important to keep the feel and continuity the same as a live gig. By end of the day we had the songs finished.”

He’s just commenced a UK tour:

Sep 03: Cardiff Globe

Sep 04: Bilston Robin 2

Sep 05: Bolton Railway

Sep 06: Liverpool Lomax

Sep 07: London Borderline

Sep 08: Leicester Musician

Sep 09: Cambridge Junction

Sep 11: Bristol Tunnerls

Sep 12: Derby Flowerpot

Dec 04: St Helens Citadel

Dec 06: Newcastle Cluny

Dec 07: Skegness Folk Festival

Dec 20: Leamington Spa Assembly

Dec 21: Budleigh Salterton Public Hall

Jan 23-26: Great British Rock & Blues Festival

Order Of Play tracklist