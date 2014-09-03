Martin Barre details Tull classics album

Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre has confirmed the release of solo band album Order Of Play on September 29 via Edifying Records.
It’s the studio version of the stage show in which they deliver a set of Tull classics, and features vocalist Dan Crisp, bassist Alan Thomson, drummer George Lindsay and saxophonist Richard Beesley.
Barre says the 14-track work was recorded in a single day. He explains: “Fans kept asking for a CD – but rather than record a gig we thought we’d record live in a studio, with all the energy of a show but with the best sound quality possible.
“It was really important to keep the feel and continuity the same as a live gig. By end of the day we had the songs finished.”
He’s just commenced a UK tour:
Sep 03: Cardiff Globe
Sep 04: Bilston Robin 2
Sep 05: Bolton Railway
Sep 06: Liverpool Lomax
Sep 07: London Borderline
Sep 08: Leicester Musician
Sep 09: Cambridge Junction
Sep 11: Bristol Tunnerls
Sep 12: Derby Flowerpot
Dec 04: St Helens Citadel
Dec 06: Newcastle Cluny
Dec 07: Skegness Folk Festival
Dec 20: Leamington Spa Assembly
Dec 21: Budleigh Salterton Public Hall
Jan 23-26: Great British Rock & Blues Festival
Order Of Play tracklist
New Day Yesterday
Fatman
Watch Your Step
Crossroads
Minstrel In The Gallery
To Cry You A Song
Steal Your Heart Away
Thick As A Brick (excerpt)
Sweet Dream
Song For Jeffrey
Rock Me Baby
Teacher
Still Loving You Tonight
Locomotive Breath