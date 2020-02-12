Marshall spread the love ahead of Valentine’s Day with 30% off speaker range

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching – we hope you haven’t forgotten!

So if you’re looking for something special for the music lover in your life this Friday, why not turn the love up to 11 with a Marshall speaker?

Now is the perfect time to say, “I do” as Marshall are currently offering a whopping 30% off their range while stocks last.

All you have to do is visit the Marshall website, click on a speaker of your choice, and enter ‘HOME’ at the checkout. Simple.

And with a range of speakers available, from the handy Tufton speaker to the big sounds of the Woburn II Bluetooth, the music of love will be in the air this Valentine's Day.

So forget about roses, cards, chocolate, balloons and bottles of wine, and instead embrace the love of good music this Friday.

Offer is set to end on Saturday night (February 15).

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker

This fine looking speaker is available in either black or white. It uses bluetooth 5.0 and has a range of up to 30ft and, with its wooden cabinet construction, provides a warm, natural sound.View Deal

Marshall Stockwell II Portable Speaker

Looking just like one of Marshall’s famous amps, the lightweight Stockwell II is a great way for taking music with you wherever you go – especially as it has 25 hours of playing time. View Deal