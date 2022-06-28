Marshall crank up the volume - launch 3rd generation of Bluetooth speakers

Marshall have launched the third generation of their home Bluetooth speaker range, which promises to deliver a “wider soundstage for a more immersive experience.”

The new Acton III, Stanmore III and Woburn III Bluetooth speakers are available now, with Marshall re-engineering them to help beef up the sound and give the listener more band for their buck than previous models.

Marshall say: “This updated generation of Acton, Stanmore and Woburn speakers comes with tweeters angled outwards and updated waveguides to deliver a consistently solid sound that is so wide, it chases you around the room.

“Equipped with next-generation Bluetooth 5.2 and a 3.5 mm input, you’ll find everything you need right there on the unit, including the Bluetooth pairing button, power switch, bass and treble controls and the control knob. The mightiest of these marvels, the Woburn, also comes with an additional HDMI connecter, so you can also use it with your TV.

“Experience a balanced sound, with crisp, soaring treble and controlled, rumbling bass. Six decades of sound knowledge is combined with future-proof technology to completely immerse you in your music.”

The Acton III and Stanmore III are only available in black at the moment, but two new colours – cream and brown – will be introduced by Marshall towards the end of the year. The Woburn III can also currently be purchased in black, with a cream model following this autumn.

