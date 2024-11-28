Marko Hietala announces new album Roses From The Deep

Former Nightwish bassist and singer Marko Hietala  will release new album Roses From The Deep in February

(Image credit: Mika Toivanen)

Former Nightwish bassist and singer Marko Hietala has announced that he will release his new album, Roses From The Deep, through Nuclear Blast Records on February 7.

Hietala has also shared a video for another track from the upcoming album, Impatient Zero, whch follows the previous release of Left On Mars, his duet with former bandmate Tarja Turunen, and dark gothic rocker Frankenstein's Wife.

"It's about a battle for being under a continuous assault of inner monsters," says Hietala of the new single. "And the awful truth, that in this reality, people get to see those monsters, too, instead of the real face."

Recorded by Hietala and his band mates (Tuomas Wäinölä - guitars, Vili Ollila - keyboards, Anssi Nykänen - drums), Roses From The Deep follows a similar musical path to 2020's Pyre Of The Black Heart, mixing elements of elements of progressive rock, folk and symphonic metal, whilst drawing inspiration from myth, nature, and the human experience.

Roses From The Deep will be available as a double vinyl gatefold in oxblood red and as a CD jewelcase. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast Records)

Marki Hietala: Roses From The Deep
01. Frankenstein's Wife
02. Left On Mars
03. Proud Whore
04. Two Soldiers
05. The Dragon Must Die
06. The Devil You Know
07. Rebel Of The North
08. Impatient Zero
09. Tammikuu
10. Roses From The Deep

