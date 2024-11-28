Marko Hietala announces new album Roses From The Deep

Former Nightwish bassist and singer Marko Hietala has announced that he will release his new album, Roses From The Deep, through Nuclear Blast Records on February 7.

Hietala has also shared a video for another track from the upcoming album, Impatient Zero, whch follows the previous release of Left On Mars, his duet with former bandmate Tarja Turunen, and dark gothic rocker Frankenstein's Wife.

"It's about a battle for being under a continuous assault of inner monsters," says Hietala of the new single. "And the awful truth, that in this reality, people get to see those monsters, too, instead of the real face."

Recorded by Hietala and his band mates (Tuomas Wäinölä - guitars, Vili Ollila - keyboards, Anssi Nykänen - drums), Roses From The Deep follows a similar musical path to 2020's Pyre Of The Black Heart, mixing elements of elements of progressive rock, folk and symphonic metal, whilst drawing inspiration from myth, nature, and the human experience.

Roses From The Deep will be available as a double vinyl gatefold in oxblood red and as a CD jewelcase. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Roses From The Deep.

MARKO HIETALA - Impatient Zero (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast Records)

Marki Hietala: Roses From The Deep

01. Frankenstein's Wife

02. Left On Mars

03. Proud Whore

04. Two Soldiers

05. The Dragon Must Die

06. The Devil You Know

07. Rebel Of The North

08. Impatient Zero

09. Tammikuu

10. Roses From The Deep