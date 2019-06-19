Mark Tremonti: New Alter Bridge album will have an “old school synth-wave” vibe

Last week, Alter Bridge revealed that their new album Walk The Sky would be released on October 18 through Napalm Records.

The band also said they’d approached the recording process differently to 2016’s The Last Hero, with vocalist Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti entering the studio with complete song ideas, with bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips then moulding the tracks into shape.

Previously, Kennedy and Tremonti would combine ideas and riffs with producer Michael ‘Elvis’ Baskette.

And in a new interview with Kerrang, Tremonti says the changes weren’t confined to the way they approached the recording – and reveals that Walk The Sky will have a different feel to what they’ve done before.

He says: “It’s like a John Carpenter movie – this old school synth-wave kind of vibe. Somebody might hear the record and have no idea that was intended, but for a batch of songs, I tapped into some old loops that I either created or found randomly online.

“I worked with them in the background to inspire me to go in a different direction. I loved working like that!

“We challenge ourselves to not repeat ourselves and find new inspiration to add a different layer to what we do. It’s particularly challenging when you’ve had so many records, but when I showed Myles what I was thinking he absolutely loved it and was on board right away.”

Following the launch of Walk The Sky, Alter Bridge will head out on a UK and European tour. They’ll be joined in the UK by Shinedown and Sevendust, while Shinedown and Raven Age will hook up with Alter Bridge for the shows across mainland Europe.

Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky

1. One Life

2. Wouldn’t You Rather

3. In The Deep

4. Godspeed

5. Native Son

6. Take The Crown

7. Indoctrination

8. The Bitter End

9. Pay No Mind

10. Forever Falling

11. Clear Horizon

12. Walking On The Sky

13. Tear Us Apart

14. Dying Light

Alter Bridge 2019 UK and European tour

Nov 12: Copenhagen KB Hall , Denmark

Nov 14: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland

Nov 16: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 19: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 22: Leipzig Hause Auensee, Germany

Nov 23: Warsaw Hala Kolo, Poland

Nov 26: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 27: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 01: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Dec 02: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Dec 04: Barcelona St. Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 06: Lisbon Sala Tejo, Portugal

Dec 07: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain

Dec 09: Paris Olympia, France

Dec 10: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Dec 12: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

Dec 14: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 17: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Arena, UK

Dec 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK