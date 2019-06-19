Mark Tremonti: New Alter Bridge album will have an “old school synth-wave” vibe

Last week, Alter Bridge revealed that their new album Walk The Sky would be released on October 18 through Napalm Records.
The band also said they’d approached the recording process differently to 2016’s The Last Hero, with vocalist Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti entering the studio with complete song ideas, with bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips then moulding the tracks into shape.
Previously, Kennedy and Tremonti would combine ideas and riffs with producer Michael ‘Elvis’ Baskette.
And in a new interview with Kerrang, Tremonti says the changes weren’t confined to the way they approached the recording – and reveals that Walk The Sky will have a different feel to what they’ve done before.
He says: “It’s like a John Carpenter movie – this old school synth-wave kind of vibe. Somebody might hear the record and have no idea that was intended, but for a batch of songs, I tapped into some old loops that I either created or found randomly online.
“I worked with them in the background to inspire me to go in a different direction. I loved working like that!
“We challenge ourselves to not repeat ourselves and find new inspiration to add a different layer to what we do. It’s particularly challenging when you’ve had so many records, but when I showed Myles what I was thinking he absolutely loved it and was on board right away.”
Following the launch of Walk The Sky, Alter Bridge will head out on a UK and European tour. They’ll be joined in the UK by Shinedown and Sevendust, while Shinedown and Raven Age will hook up with Alter Bridge for the shows across mainland Europe.
Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky
1. One Life
2. Wouldn’t You Rather
3. In The Deep
4. Godspeed
5. Native Son
6. Take The Crown
7. Indoctrination
8. The Bitter End
9. Pay No Mind
10. Forever Falling
11. Clear Horizon
12. Walking On The Sky
13. Tear Us Apart
14. Dying Light
Alter Bridge 2019 UK and European tour
Nov 12: Copenhagen KB Hall , Denmark
Nov 14: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland
Nov 16: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 19: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 22: Leipzig Hause Auensee, Germany
Nov 23: Warsaw Hala Kolo, Poland
Nov 26: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Nov 27: Munich Zenith, Germany
Nov 29: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Dec 01: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland
Dec 02: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Dec 04: Barcelona St. Jordi Club, Spain
Dec 06: Lisbon Sala Tejo, Portugal
Dec 07: Madrid Vistalegre, Spain
Dec 09: Paris Olympia, France
Dec 10: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Dec 12: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium
Dec 14: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 15: Manchester Arena, UK
Dec 17: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Dec 18: Birmingham Arena, UK
Dec 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK