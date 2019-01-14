Mike Shinoda compliments Mark Morton for his track with Chester Bennington

Last week, Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton released Cross Off – the track he recorded with late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

The song will feature on Morton’s upcoming debut solo album Anesthetic, which will launch on March 1 via WPP/Spinefarm Records.

And, reacting to the track on Twitter, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda has praised Morton for the work, saying: "I remember when Chester played this song for me in his car, almost finished. He was really happy with it. Good stuff, Mark.”

Morton previously said Cross Off was about “breaking that cycle of codependency – or dependency. It’s about relationships ending, and that relationships can be with a person, it can be with an addiction, it can be with a time and place in your life. It’s just kind of about wiping the slate clean and starting over.”

As for working with Bennington, Morton told Metal Hammer: “It was one of those things where we were listening to the song like, 'Who in our world would we have singing this? – and Chester was the name that came out.

“So we almost didn’t try, because it’s Chester Bennington, he’s such a superstar. We were kind of like, 'Come on, we can’t get him.' But if we hadn’t tried, we wouldn’t have got him, so we tried, we got his ear. He heard the song and he was in.”

Morton is joined on the record by his Lamb Of God bandmate Randy Blythe, Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Jacoby Shaddix, Mark Lanegan, Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Myles Kennedy, Mark Morales, Josh Todd and Naeemah Maddox.

Anesthetic is now available for pre-order. Find further details below.

Mark Morton: Anesthetic

1. Cross Off (feat. Chester Bennington)

2. Sworn Apart (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

3. Axis (feat. Mark Lanegan)

4. The Never (feat. Chuck Billy + Jake Oni)

5. Save Defiance (feat. Myles Kennedy)

6. Blur (feat. Mark Morales)

7. Back From The Dead (feat. Josh Todd)

8. Reveal (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

9. Imaginary Days

10. Truth Is Dead (feat. Randy Blythe + Alissa White-Gluz)