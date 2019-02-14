Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton announces solo tour

Mark Morton has announced a North American tour for later this year.

The Lamb Of God guitarist is heading out on the road for 10 dates in support of his upcoming solo album Anesthetic – and he’s also announced who’ll be joining him in his live band.

Morton says: “I’m thrilled to announce the remaining members of the band for my upcoming tour in support of Anesthetic!

“Joining me will be Mark Morales (Sons Of Texas) on lead vocals, Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves) on guitar, Nick Villarreal (Sons Of Texas) on bass, and Art Cruz (Prong, Winds Of Plague) on the drums.

“We are all looking forward to bringing these songs to the stage and we’re planning some special guest appearances along the way.”

They’ll be joined by special guests Light The Torch and Moon Tooth.

Find a list of dates below.

Morton is joined on the record by his Lamb Of God bandmate Randy Blythe, Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Jacoby Shaddix, Mark Lanegan, Chuck Billy, Jake Oni, Myles Kennedy, Mark Morales, Josh Todd and Naeemah Maddox.

The record also includes the track Cross Off, which was recorded with Chester Bennington.

Anesthetic will launch on March 1 via WPP/Spinefarm Records.

Mark Morton: Anesthetic

Mark Morton 2019 Anesthetic tour

Mar 13: Richmond The Broadberry, VA

Mar 14: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Mar 15: Toronto Lee’s Palace, ON

Mar 16: Montreal L’Astral, QC

Mar 18: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Mar 19: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Mar 21: Chicago Bottom loan, IL

Mar 23: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO

Mar 25: Los Angeles The Roxy Theatre, CA

Mar 26: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Mark Morton: Anesthetic

1. Cross Off (feat. Chester Bennington)

2. Sworn Apart (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

3. Axis (feat. Mark Lanegan)

4. The Never (feat. Chuck Billy + Jake Oni)

5. Save Defiance (feat. Myles Kennedy)

6. Blur (feat. Mark Morales)

7. Back From The Dead (feat. Josh Todd)

8. Reveal (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

9. Imaginary Days

10. Truth Is Dead (feat. Randy Blythe + Alissa White-Gluz)