Marilyn Manson has unveiled his new drummer

In March this year, Gil Sharone announced he was leaving Marilyn Manson’s band after five years behind the kit.

He said in a statement that he was quitting to “pursue other current and future projects,” adding: “Much love to Marilyn Manson and the homies I shared the stage with – and to the fans. It’s been a blast.”

There's been speculation as to who would replace Sharone in the lineup – and with Manson's The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour with Rob Zombie due to start in a few weeks, it looks as if it's Brandon Pertzborn has joined Manson's band full-time.

Manson posted a picture of the pair together on Twitter with the caption: "Me and my drummer Brandon Pertzborn."

Pertzborn has performed live with various artists since 2014, including Black Flag, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, Suicidal Tendencies, Corey Taylor and is a member of US hip-hop outfit Ho99o9.

Fans will get a chance to see Pertzborn in action when The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour kicks off in Baltimore on July 9.

It was recently announced that Manson would star alongside Sharon Stone in new HBO series The New Pope.

Me and my drummer Brandon Pertzborn pic.twitter.com/IDcLHeULkFJune 18, 2019

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson 2019 tour dates

Jul 09: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

Jul 10: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jul 12: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Jul 13: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 14: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Jul 16: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Jul 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 21: Council Bluffs WestFair Amphitheatre, IA

Jul 23: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Jul 24: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Jul 25: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 04: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Center, SK

Aug 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 09: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Aug 11: Fort Wayne Allen County Coliseum, IN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 14: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 16: Ottawa Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 17: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 18: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH