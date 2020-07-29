Marilyn Manson is releasing his brand new single We Are Chaos today

Marilyn Manson will be releasing his brand new single, We Are Chaos, today.

The singer Tweeted an image of what looks like a single cover, together with the caption 'Wednesday 9am PST'.

The song is expected to land at 5pm UK time.

Manson recently posted a picture on Instagram of himself and rapper A$AP Ferg, saying: “MM and A$AP Ferg in the studio tonight”, prompting speculation that the latter will appear on the new single.

Earlier this month, Manson told fans to “prepare”, while work on his new album – the follow-up to 2017's Heaven Upside Down – was completed back in April, according to Manson’s collaborator Shooter Jennings.