Marilyn Manson is releasing his brand new single We Are Chaos today

(Image credit: Marilyn Manson)

Marilyn Manson will be releasing his brand new single, We Are Chaos, today.

The singer Tweeted an image of what looks like a single cover, together with the caption 'Wednesday 9am PST'.

The song is expected to land at 5pm UK time.

Manson recently posted a picture on Instagram of himself and rapper A$AP Ferg, saying: “MM and A$AP Ferg in the studio tonight”, prompting speculation that the latter will appear on the new single.

Earlier this month, Manson told fans to “prepare”, while work on his new album – the follow-up to 2017's Heaven Upside Down – was completed back in April, according to Manson’s collaborator Shooter Jennings.

 

