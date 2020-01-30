Marillion to release Script For A Jester’s Tear deluxe box set

Marillion have revealed they’ll release a deluxe box set for their 1983 debut album Script For A Jester’s Tear later this year.

It’s the latest in Warner Music’s deluxe edition series, with Misplaced Childhood, Clutching At Straws, Brave and Afraid Of Sunlight all previously released.

Script For A Jester’s Tear will be released on April 3 as a 4CD/Blu-ray package and on 4LP, and will feature a collection of bonus material long with the original album’s six tracks.

Both packages will include a new stereo mix of the record by Andy Bradfield and Avril Mackintosh, while a stereo remix of the Market Square Heroes EP – including the He Knows You Know b-side Charting The Single – will also feature.

In addition, the deluxe edition will also feature a previously unreleased show from London’s Marquee Club recorded on December 29, 1982.

The Blu-ray will showcase a 96k/24-bit audio of Script For A Jester’s Tear, the Market Square Heroes EP and the live show, along with a 5.1 surround mix of the album by Bradfield and Mackintosh.

In addition, a new 90-minute documentary titled Sackcloth & Greasepaint will be included, which covers “the formation of the band through to the release of Script For A Jester’s Tear in 1983 – including interviews with Fish, Mark Kelly, Diz Minnit, Mick Pointer, Steve Rothery, Pete Trewavas and Mark Wilkinson.”

The first 4000 ordered through Marillion’s Racket Store will also receive an A4 print of the album artwork which has been autographed by Kelly, Rothery, Trewavas and Pointer.

To mark the news, Marillion have released the live cut of Script For A Jester’s Tear from the Marquee show, which can be found below along with the full box set contents.

Marillion: Script For A Jester's Tear Deluxe Edition

Marillion's 1983 debut album Script For A Jester's Tear will be released as a five-disc package in April. It'll feature new mixes, live tracks and a new 90-minute documentary.View Deal

(Image credit: Rhino Records)

Marillion: Script For A Jester’s Tear Deluxe Edition

Disc 1: 2020 Andy Bradfield & Avil Mackintosh Remix

1. Script For A Jester’s Tear

2. He Knows You Know

3. The Web

4. Garden Party

5. Chelsea Monday

6. Forgotten Sons

Disc 2: 2020 Andy Bradfield & Avil Mackintosh Remix

1. Market Square Heroes

2. Three Boats Down From The Candy

3. Grendel

4. Charting The Single

Disc 3: Live At The Marquee Club 1982

1. Garden Party

2. Three Boats Down From The Candy

3. Grendel

4. Chelsea Monday

5. He Knows You Know

Disc 4: Live At The Marquee Club 1982

1. The Web

2. Script For A Jester’s Tear

3. Forgotten Sons

4. Market Square Heroes

5. Margaret

Blu-ray contents

Sackcloth & Greasepaint: The Story Of Script For A Jester’s Tear

Script For A Jester’s Tear: 2020 Stereo Remix (96k 24-bit)

Script For A Jester’s Tear: 5.1 Surround Sound Remix

Market Square Heroes EP: 2020 Stero Remix (96k 24-bit)

Live At The Marquee Club: 2020 Stero Remix (96k 24-bit)