Marillion share new live clip of Reprogram The Gene

Marillion have shared a brand new live clip of Reprogram The Gene, which you can watch below.

The clip is taken from the band's upcoming live release, An Hour Before It’s Dark: Live In Port Zélande 2023, which will be released through earMusic on June 21.

An Hour Before It’s Dark: Live in Port Zélande 2023 was recorded during Marilion's award-winning Weekend at Port Zélande Center Parcs in The Netherlands, which ran from. From March 17 -19 in 2023. As is customary the band performed different sets on different nights, and on the Saturday night played the whole of their most recent album, the celebrated 2022 album An Hour Before It’s Dark in its entirety, followed by no less than five encores including fan favourites Estonia, Afraid Of Sunlight and The Space.

An Hour Before It’s Dark: Live in Port Zélande 2023 will be physically available as a triple heavyweight vinyl, as a 2CD digipak, Blu-ray digipak and as a DVD digipak. You can see the artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order An Hour Before It’s Dark: Live in Port Zélande 2023.



(Image credit: earMusic)

Marillion: An Hour Before It’s Dark: Live In Port Zélande 2023

1. Be Hard On Yourself

2. Reprogram The Gene

3. Only A Kiss (Instrumental)

4. Murder Machines

5. The Crow And The Nightingale

6. Sierra Leone

7. Care

Encores

1. Estonia

2. Afraid Of Sunlight

3. Go!

4. The Space

5. Zeparated Out