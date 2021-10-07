Marillion ask fans to crowdfund insurance for forthcoming tour

In another groundbreaking move in the world of crowdfunding, Marillion have turned to their fanbase asking them to help cover the insurance side of the band's upcoming Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour.

Currently there is no available insurance cover for bands on tour, whilst Covid rules state that one positive test within band and crew (all of whom are double-vaccinated) would mean the entire tour would have to be cancelled, costing the band some £150,000.

"Although we will be taking every precaution available to us (even so far as travelling on a separate bus from the crew and not seeing our families or friends for the duration of the tour), we would still stand to lose in the region of £150,000 if the tour gets cancelled as we would still have to pay the crew, truck and bus companies, hire of lights and PA etc...," the band say.



"This, along with the money that we wouldn’t receive for the actual gigs not played, leaves us in a very precarious position. You have been amazingly supportive with the pre-order for An Hour Before It’s Dark, and that money has and will allow us to finish, manufacture and release the album early next year. Our fans are amazing. You helped us to invent crowdfunding and we need your help again.

"In a world first, we would ask YOU to become our insurance company. Everyone who pledges will receive thank you gifts and also the chance to win money-can’t-buy prizes. At the end of the tour when we (hopefully) haven’t had to cancel any gigs, all your money will be returned to you and you still get to keep the gifts. Obviously if we do have to cancel, then your money will be used with grateful and never ending thanks to pay the £150,000 bill we mentioned above. There are many different pledging levels and please only pledge if you can afford for the money to be used.



We hope against all hope that we won’t have to. And we also hope that you will enjoy being part of this, our most radical experiment yet! But most of all – we hope to see as many of you as we can on the tour (though please don’t touch!)."

Marillion's Light At The End Of The Tunnel tour kicks off in Hull on November 14 and culminates with two shows at London's Eventim Hammersmith Apollo on November 26/7.

The band recently announced the title of their upcoming 19th studio album An Hour Before It's Dark, which will be released in early 2022.

Find details to help pledge to insure the tour here.