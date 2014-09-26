Marillion fan movie trailed

The producer of a documentary about Marillion has released a 17-minute trailer for the 90-minute work.

Entitled Marillion & Fans: The Movie, it was shot during the band’s weekend convention in Montreal, Canada, in 2011.

It explores what the music means to the fans, how they express their passion to fellow followers, and how the band interact with the extended family of supporters.

The movie has a tentative release date of March 2015. Marillion recently released live DVD A Sunday Night Above The Rain, while guitarist Steve Rothery has just launched his debut solo album, The Ghosts Of Pripyat.