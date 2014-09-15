Rothery trails solo Ghosts album

Steve Rothery has released a trailer offering five minutes of music from his debut solo album The Ghosts Of Pripyat.
The record features guest appearances by Steve Hackett and Steven Wilson. It was funded via a successful Kickstarter campaign, which the Marillion guitarist admitted exceeded all his expectations.
Last month he made opening track Morpheus, featuring Hackett, available as a free download.
The Ghosts Of Pripyat is released on September 22. It’s available for pre-order in deluxe and standard editions, while a live album, recorded during the Steve Rothery Band’s second-ever show, is also available.
He tours the UK in November:
Nov 05: Glasgow Oran Mor
Nov 06: Manchester Band On The Wall
Nov 07: Bilson Robin 2
Nov 08: London Bush Hall
Tracklist
Morpheus
Kendris
Old Man Of The Sea
White Pass
Yesterday’s Hero
Summer’s End
The Ghosts of Pripyat