Marillion announce England and Scotland dates for September

By ( ) published

UK prog rockers Marillion will play nine dates in England and Scotland in September

Marillion
(Image credit: Anne-Marie Forker)

Prog cover stars Marillion have announce a run of nine England and Scotland tour dates for September. The band, who released their nineteenth studio album, An Hour Before It's Dark, on Friday, kick things off at Blackburn's St. George's Hall on September and conclude at London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on September on Friday 30.

"We are once again looking forward to our shows in September in conjunction with Kilimanjaro and we can't wait to get out there and play the new album to the fans," the band state.

An Hour Before It's Dark has been released to almost universal acclaim. Prog Magazine said in our review: "And from the very start of the album, Marillion sound determined to grab the listener by the lapels." Over the weekend the new album had racked up over a million streams on. Spotify!

“Despite the seemingly bleak contemplations across this album - the virus, our mortality, medical science, care, AND Leonard Cohen (ha ha) - the overall feeling of the music is surprisingly upbeat," vocalist Steve Hogarth says of the new album. "I think the band are as on form as they ever were really, and the addition of Choir Noir has added another new soul and colour to things”

Marillion September tour dates:
Sep 18: Blackburn King George’s Hall
Spe 19: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Sep 21: York Barbican
Sep 22: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Sep 24: Aylesbury Friars Waterside
Sep 25: Stoke Victoria Hall
Sep 27: Sheffield City Hall
Sep 28: Brighton Dome
Sep 30: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 11, from mytickets and venue box offices.

Get tickets.

Marillion

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.