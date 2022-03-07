Marillion announce England and Scotland dates for September

Prog cover stars Marillion have announce a run of nine England and Scotland tour dates for September. The band, who released their nineteenth studio album, An Hour Before It's Dark, on Friday, kick things off at Blackburn's St. George's Hall on September and conclude at London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on September on Friday 30.

"We are once again looking forward to our shows in September in conjunction with Kilimanjaro and we can't wait to get out there and play the new album to the fans," the band state.

An Hour Before It's Dark has been released to almost universal acclaim. Prog Magazine said in our review: "And from the very start of the album, Marillion sound determined to grab the listener by the lapels." Over the weekend the new album had racked up over a million streams on. Spotify!

“Despite the seemingly bleak contemplations across this album - the virus, our mortality, medical science, care, AND Leonard Cohen (ha ha) - the overall feeling of the music is surprisingly upbeat," vocalist Steve Hogarth says of the new album. "I think the band are as on form as they ever were really, and the addition of Choir Noir has added another new soul and colour to things”

Marillion September tour dates:

Sep 18: Blackburn King George’s Hall

Spe 19: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Sep 21: York Barbican

Sep 22: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Sep 24: Aylesbury Friars Waterside

Sep 25: Stoke Victoria Hall

Sep 27: Sheffield City Hall

Sep 28: Brighton Dome

Sep 30: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 11, from mytickets and venue box offices.

