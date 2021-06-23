Marillion announce 2022 Weekend dates

Marillion have announced the dates of their 2022 Weekends, as well as updating fans on the progress of their upcoming, as yet untitled album

"Many of you have been contacting us as you want to know the dates of the Marillion Weekends for next year," the band say. "We are pleased to announce them as follows:

Łódź, Poland - April 8-10

Stockholm, Sweden - May 20-22

Leicester, UK - May 27-29

Lisbon, Portugal - June 10-11

Montreal, Canada - July 1-3

"As you will see, we are only announcing the dates and cities right now. Full details of venues and ticket prices will be added over the next few weeks and we will announce in advance when ticket sales will start for each one - hopefully by the end of this Summer.

"Please note that we will also have ticket and accommodation packages available for the Stockholm weekend only. Details will follow in due course."

The Port Zelande weekend has had to move to March 2023 due to a lack of Covid insurance available.

More information can be found at the band's Weekends website.

At the same time the band gave a brief update on their latest studio album which they've been working n during lockdown.

"The new album is coming along very well," the band add. "All the songs are written and arranged and we’ll be away this week at Real World utilising the amazing acoustic spaces and first-rate equipment. We know it's been a long time coming, but we haven’t compromised the quality of the new work, and we’re hoping you’ll agree when you hear it that it’s quite something..."