Marillion and four great gifts in the new issue of Prog, on sale now...

Marillion grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now...

The band recently celebrated the release of 1989's Seasons End album with a brand new deluxe box set, and we look into the story of the album, the band's first with new singer Steve Hogarth, who replaced Fish and remains the band's frontman 34 years later. It's a story of a long hot summer, Pimm's by the pool, surprise gigs and a great record.

We also pay tribute to the late Curved Air and Sky musician Francis Monkman, Annie Haslam recalls the making of Renaissance's 1978 album A Song For All Seasons and their hit single Northern Lights, Wishbone Ash look back on the prog gem of their back catalogue Argus, Rod Argent looks back on a career from the psychedelia of The Zombies through the prog of Argent and Dave Stewart and Barbara Gaskin update us on a rare London live show.

Plus Wobbler keyboard player Lars Frederik Frøislie, Lazuli, Periphery, North Atlantic Oscillation, Seven Impale, Galen And Paul and The Parallax Method tell us all about their latest albums.

This issue of Prog also comes with four Marillion and Prog Magazine laptop stickers, four exclusive Seasons End postcards, a 148-page Marillion eBook and a 17-track sampler from Fruits der Mer Records featuring Sendelica, Us & Them, Bevis Frond and loads more...

Also in Prog 141...

Francis Monkman - Former band-mates pay tribute to the Curved Air, 801 and Sky man who sadly died in May

Lars Frederik Frøislie - It’s a real case of DIY as the Wobbler mainman takes his solo debut

Renaissance - Annie Haslam recalls the making of A Song For All Seasons and the band’s hit single, The Northern Lights

North Atlantic Oscillation - The electro-proggers return after five years as very much a one-man band

Lazuli - The French group debate self-promotion on album number 11

Wishbone Ash - The story of the band’s 1973 LP Argus, a real gem in their back catalogue

Seven Impale - It’s jazz prog madness as the Norwegians release fourth album Summit

Dave Stewart & Barbara Gaskin - Canterbury scene mainstays look ahead to a rare gig in London in August

Periphery - They’re a prog metal band and they don’t care! Periphery talk us through their fourth studio record

The Parallax Method - The quirky UK prog trio finally get around to releasing their debut

Galen Ayers and Paul Simonon - Kevin Ayers’ daughter Galen and new musical collaborator Paul Simonon discuss their new album and the upcoming Ayers’ reissues

Rod Argent - Songwriter and musician Rod Argent talks us through a career from the psychedelia of The Zombies,to the prog of Argent and beyond

Bryan Beller - Aristocrat Bryan Beller tells us about his prog world full of Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull and Trent Reznor

Plus new and reissue reviews of The Pineapple Thief, Pink Floyd, Frank Zappa, Frost*, Gentle Giant, John Wetton, The Fierce & The Dead, Godsticks, Ultravox, Ring Van Möbius, Roger Waters, North Atlantic Oscillation, Soft Machine and loads more!

This month we’ve seen gigs by Barclay James Harvest, Jethro Tull, Cosmograf, been to Portals and Desertfest and more…

