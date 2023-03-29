Wobbler keyboard player Lars Frederik Frøislie shares brand new single

Wobbler keyboard player Lars Frederik Frøislie has shared his dreamy new single Et sted under himmelhvelvet which you can lsiten to below.

Et sted under himmelhvelvet is taken from Frøislie's debut solo album, Fire Fortellinger, which will be released through Karisma Records on June 10.

"Possibly set in a Renaissance Garden near Florence," explains Frøislie of Et sted under himmelhvelvet. "But in principle it can be anywhere where it feels good to be. It is partly about travelling to a place and feeling that you have been there before - only to find out that you had ancestors who lived there long ago."

Fire Fortellinger features Frøislie on vocals and drums, using a formidable array of instruments including Ludwig drums and a few tons of old analogue keyboards including Hammond C3, Mellotron M400, Minimoog Model D, Chamberlin M-1, Yamaha CP70B, William de Blaise spinet, Hohner Clavinet D6, Rhodes MkII and an Arp Pro Soloist.

He is joined on the album by Nikolai Hængsle (Elephant 9, Needlepoint, Bigbang) on Rickenbacker, Fender Jazz Bass, Fender Precision and Fender Stratocaster Bass.

Pre-order Fire Fortellinger.