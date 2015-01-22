Marduk unleash Frontschwein video

Marduk, the Swedish Black Metal outfit, have released a video for Frontschwein, the title track of the band’s new album. The album is the follow-up to 2012’s Serpent Sermon.

“25 years of black metal history collide with eons of devastation and destruction among human beings”, say the band’s label. “The result is an ugly, furious album true to Marduk’s sinister legacy and true to the essence of black metal.”

The band have previously released streams for Wartheland and Rope Of Regret, and play four UK dates next month.

Tour dates: Feb 23, The Hub, Plymouth Feb 24, Academy 3, Manchester Feb 25, Audio, Glasgow Feb 26, Underworld, London

FRONTSCHWEIN TRACKLIST Frontschwein The Blond Beast Afrika Wartheland Rope Of Regret Between The Wolf-Packs Nebelwerfer Falaise: Cauldron Of Blood Doomsday Elite 50 Thousand-Fold Death