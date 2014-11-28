Marduk head for the front line

Black metal veterans Marduk will release their 13th studio album in January.

Frontschwein will launch on January 19 via Century Media Records and will be their first war-themed release since 1999’s Panzer Division Marduk.

To mark the announcement, they’ve released a stream of album track Rope Of Regret. Hear it below.

The label say of the album: “25 years of black metal history collide with eons of devastation and destruction among human beings. The result is an ugly, furious album true to Marduk’s sinister legacy and true to the essence of black metal.”

They’ll tour Australia, New Zealand and Japan in January and will play a run of headlining shows across Europe in February/March.

Frontschwein tracklist