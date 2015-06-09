Minnemann goes to Miami

Marco Minnemann has released a stream of his track Miami, from solo album Celebration.

The drummer just released the follow-up to his debut Eeps, which came out last year. He played all the instruments and carried out most of the production work on both titles.

He recently said: “Eeps was assembled by using a lot of crazy and different pieces and textures. Celebration stays in one solid mood, with an overall more heavy rock approach, occasionally moving into dark territories.”

He’s currently gearing up to release The Aristocrats’ third album Tres Caballeros at the end of the month. The trio, completed by Guthrie Govan and Bryan Beller, tour Europe in November and December.

Celebration is on sale now via Lazy Bones Recordings, with the first 1000 orders signed by Minnemann.