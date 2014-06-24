Minnemann details his one-man album

Marco Minnemann has revealed details of solo album Eeps, on which he's played all the instruments and also carried out most of the production work.

The drummer – who last year collaborated with Jordan Rudess and Tony Levin on their Levin Minnemann Rudess title – will launch his record on July 9, and the first 1000 pre-ordered copies will be autographed.

Described as “a signature sound and cohesive vibe” featuring experimental, progressive and pop elements, Eeps contains 15 tracks plus three bonus cuts on the CD edition.

Tracklist

Cheap As Fuck And Awesome As Hell 2. OC DC 3. Eeps 4. Live Ghost 5. Soul Dance 6. Obvious 7. Right On Time And Out Of Tune 8. Sushi Cat Doll 9. Sunshine 10. The Split 11. Painter 12. Dead Ghost 13. Douche 14. Synthetic Swans 15. When I Was Gone

Marco Minnemann: Eeps trailer