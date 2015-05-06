Marco Minnemann details solo Celebration

Marco Minnemann has revealed details of his upcoming album titled Celebration.

The Aristocrats and Steven Wilson Band member will release his first solo album since 2014’s EEPS on June 1 via Lazy Bones Recordings and pre-orders are now being taken.

Like his previous release, Minnemann plays every instrument on the record.

He’ll sign the first 1000 CDs and is offering those who buy now the chance to get their hands on items including a t-shirt, autographed drumsticks and two exclusive album tracks.

He says: “Versus the previous release EEPS – which was assembled by using a lot of crazy and different pieces and textures – Celebration stays in one solid mood, with an overall more heavy rock approach and occasionally moving into dark and film music like territories and interludes.”

Minnemann along with his Aristocrats bandmates Guthrie Govan and Bryan Beller will release their third album Tres Caballeros next month.

Celebration tracklist