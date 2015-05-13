The Aristocrats detail 3rd album

Guthrie Govan, Bryan Beller and Marco Minnemann have launched a trailer for their third album Tres Cabelleros.

It’s set for release on June 29 and can be pre-ordered now. The deluxe edition includes a DVD with a 30-minute documentary plus studio clips, demos and more.

The trio promise “nine compositions of greater sonic depth and breadth than ever before, with unique textures and lush layering augmenting the band’s ability to improvise at the highest levels possible.”

Tres Cabelleros follows 2013’s Culture Clash. It was recorded over 10 days in February at Sunset Sound Studios, California.

