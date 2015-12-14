Mantra Vega reveal debut album art

Mantra Vega – masterminded by Heather Findlay and Dave Kerzner – have revealed the artwork for debut album The Illusion’s Reckoning.

Described as “a concept album which flows more like a film score than a more typically linear piece,” it features former Mostly Autumn frontwoman Findlay and Sound Of Contact keyboardist Kerzner plus guitarists Dave Kilminster and Chris Johnson, bassist Stu Fletcher and drummer Alex Cromarty.

The work is rounded out with guest appearances by Troy Donockley of Nightwish and vocalist Irene Jansen, among others.

Findlay says of the artwork, created by Leebs: “He spent over 12 years working directly with Storm Thorgerson at Storm Studios, playing a major role in creating artwork for many bands including Muse, Biffy Clyro and Pink Floyd.

“He has made the most wonderful job of retouching my painting for The Illusion’s Reckoning.”

The album is released on January 25 and it’s now available for pre-order. A limited-access launch event takes place at the Lion Inn, Blakey Ridge, Yorkshire, on January 23.